Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week gathering innovators across Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May 1 through May 6 is Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week or BREW. There is a lineup of activities all week long with various inspiring innovators across the Capital Area.

Calvin Mills Jr., Interim CEO with Nexus Louisiana said BREW has been happening for 12 years now, and it’s back and bigger for 2023.

Expect to leave the event feeling more motivated, educated, and inspired.

You can expect a lineup of activities that bring together a diverse network of people from all corners of the city.

The week will offer a variety of interactive experiences, including an opening block party, pitch competitions, keynotes, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

You can find the full list of events here.

