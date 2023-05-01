Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week gathering innovators across Capital Area

You can expect a lineup of activities that bring together a diverse network of people from all corners of the city.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May 1 through May 6 is Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week or BREW. There is a lineup of activities all week long with various inspiring innovators across the Capital Area.

Calvin Mills Jr., Interim CEO with Nexus Louisiana said BREW has been happening for 12 years now, and it’s back and bigger for 2023.

Expect to leave the event feeling more motivated, educated, and inspired.

You can expect a lineup of activities that bring together a diverse network of people from all corners of the city.

The week will offer a variety of interactive experiences, including an opening block party, pitch competitions, keynotes, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Expect to leave the event feeling more motivated, educated, and inspired.

You can find the full list of events here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Inspiration Point Drive in...
St. George Fire Protection District responds to house fire off S. Bluebonnet Blvd
Bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash
Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week gathering innovators across Capital Area
Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week gathering innovators across Capital Area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 1
May starts out nice but storms possible late in the week