Animal shelter waiving adoption fees during ongoing capacity crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for two full weeks as part of an “Empty the Shelters” event.

Companion Animal Alliance will waive adoption fees between Monday, May 1, and Monday, May 15, for all spayed and neutered pets.

The shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissel for the “Empty the Shelters” event.

The hours for the event are 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All “Empty the Shelters” adopters will receive some goodies and a free stay at Dogtopia.

The shelter continues to face an ongoing capacity crisis. Officials said nearly 650 pets are in the care of CAA as of Monday, May 1.

During the week of Sunday, April 23, the shelter took in 219 animals, transported 118 cats and dogs to rescues across the country, returned 16 dogs and one horse to their families, and found 40 animals a forever home.

The CAA shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Since CAA is an open adoptions facility, potential adopters do not need an appointment.

For more information about the shelter and adopting a pet, click here.

