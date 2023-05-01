2023 NFL DRAFT: West Feliciana WR Derius Davis selected by Chargers in 4th round (No. 125 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - West Feliciana wide receiver Derius Davis, who played college football at TCU, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Davis was ranked among the top 50 cornerback recruits in the country out of West Feliciana High School in Louisiana, leading his team to a state title as a senior and also winning the state title in the 200-meter dash. Since arriving at TCU in 2018, he has contributed on offense and special teams. The explosive playmaker scored twice on just eight receptions (104, 13.0 per) as a true freshman and also returned one of his two punts for a touchdown (2-80-40.0; also 6-78-13.0 kick returns). Davis started two of 12 appearances during his sophomore campaign (11-151-13.7 receiving: 3-18-6.0 rushing; 2-22-11.0 kick returns). Big 12 coaches voted him honorable mention all-conference as a return specialist in 2020 after he ranked fifth in the FBS with 14.5 yards per punt return and tied for the FBS lead with two punt return touchdowns. That season he caught 15 passes for 209 yards (13.9 per) and a score in nine games (two starts). Davis was a second-team all-league selection in 2021 as a returner after ranking seventh in the FBS with 29.6 yards per kick return (16-473, one TD; also 9-92-10.2 punt returns). He also started six of 12 games played on offense (36-518-14.4, one TD receiving; 10-42-4.2 rushing). Davis was named the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022, tying for the FBS lead with two punt return TDs, ranking second with 840 combined return yards (28-572-20.4 kickoffs; 18-268 punts) and fourth with 14.9 yards per punt return. He was also an honorable mention all-league selection as a receiver (42—531-12.6, five TDs), playing in 14 games with 10 starts. Davis finished his TCU career as the school’s all-time leader with five punt return scores and tied the team record with six total return touchdowns.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

TCU found ways to get the ball into Davis’ hands in an efficient manner, allowing him to make explosive plays with his speed. While he still carries that value on the pro level, his ability to slip press and cut with quickness could foreshadow a more robust opportunity as an NFL slot receiver. He is capable of running a more complex route tree in the future and should offer immediate competition as a punt returner.

