1 person injured in shooting on Highland Road

Highland Road
Highland Road(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning, May 1.

It happened near the intersection of Highland Road and E Harding Street, according to emergency officials.

A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

