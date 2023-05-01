1 person injured in shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning, May 1.

It happened near the intersection of Highland Road and E Harding Street, according to emergency officials.

A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.