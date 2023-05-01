1 person injured in shooting on Highland Road
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning, May 1.
It happened near the intersection of Highland Road and E Harding Street, according to emergency officials.
A possible suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.