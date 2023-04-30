Facebook
St. George Fire Protection District responds to house fire off S. Bluebonnet Blvd

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Sunday, April 30.

A spokeswoman said units responded to a fire on Inspiration Point Drive, which is not far from South Bluebonnet Boulevard and Harveston Way, just before 12:15 p.m.

She added crews found heavy smoke and flames in the garage area of the home and were able to quickly get the fire under control. She also said firefighters kept the flames from spreading beyond the garage area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

