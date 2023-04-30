No. 13 LSU evens series with No. 16 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU softball team rebounded from a shutout loss to beat No. 16 Alabama on Saturday, April 29, and even the weekend series.

The Tigers (38-12, 11-9 SEC) were 6-1 winners over the Crimson Tide (35-16, 11-9 SEC).

“I think scoring first was a huge lift for the entire team,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It allowed Ali to be a lot more free in the circle and allowed our defense to play aggressively. We did a great job at setting the tone for a really good day.”

The Tigers earned their first win in Tuscaloosa since April 8th, 2017 and recorded their 19th game this season with 10 or more hits as six different batters recorded at least one hit in the ballgame.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen improved to 12-5 in the circle and threw her 12th complete game this season after registering three strikeouts and allowing one run, two hits, and four free passes. With the win, Kilponen matches Brittany Mack (2009-20012) with 56 career wins which rank No. 9 in program history.

“Kilponen is awesome,” said Coach Torina. “She has meant so much to us over the past five years. She’s the leader of our pitching staff. She makes us brave, she makes us fearless, she competes and today was no different.”

Sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey led the Tigers at the plate with a perfect 3-for-4 performance and turned in a career-high four RBIs in the win. Junior outfielders Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland both went 2-for-4 with Briggs tacking on an RBI and Newland scoring two runs.

