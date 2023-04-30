Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 13 LSU drops series to No. 16 Alabama with rubber match loss

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU softball team battled No. 16 Alabama tough but came up short on Sunday, April 30, to lose the weekend series.

The Tigers (38-13, 11-10 SEC) fell 2-0 to the Crimson Tide (36-16, 12-9 SEC).

There was a total of just five hits in the game. Alabama had three and LSU had two.

Ali Kilponen (12-6) took the loss. She allowed two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two in 2.1 innings of work. Sydney Berzon gave up just one hit and struck out one in 3.2 innings in the circle.

LSU will finish up the regular season by hosting No. 11 Georgia for a three-game series starting Friday, May 5.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
TV Giveaway

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU wins series against Alabama
LSU Tigers
No. 13 LSU evens series with No. 16 Alabama
LSU right-hander Paul Skenes (20)
No. 1 LSU tops Alabama
LSU Softball
No. 13 LSU suffers shutout loss to No. 16 Alabama