No. 1 LSU wins series against Alabama

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team got past Alabama on Saturday, April 29, to win the weekend series.

The Tigers (34-8, 14-5 SEC) got the 12-8 victory over the Crimson Tide (30-14, 9-11 SEC). GAME STATS

Catcher Hayden Travinski hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and first baseman Jared Jones hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to propel the Tigers to the win.

