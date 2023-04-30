No. 1 LSU wins series against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team got past Alabama on Saturday, April 29, to win the weekend series.

The Tigers (34-8, 14-5 SEC) got the 12-8 victory over the Crimson Tide (30-14, 9-11 SEC). GAME STATS

Catcher Hayden Travinski hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and first baseman Jared Jones hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to propel the Tigers to the win.

