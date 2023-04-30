No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team topped Alabama in a back-and-forth Game 3 on Sunday, April 30, to sweep the series.

The Tigers (35-8, 15-5 SEC) came out on top, 13-11, over the Crimson Tide (30-15, 9-12 SEC). GAME STATS

Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jared Jones was 1-for-3 and also had three RBI.

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win in closing. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.

You think he ever feels bad for how hard he hits the baseball?



Yeah, me neither.@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Ypx6Sb1zmA — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Beautiful day for a rocket launch 🚀@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/1Te8VokW9F — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

CB comes back from an 0-2 count and draws the bases-loaded walk@cade_beloso | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/2JowWqdCcl — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

JT with a bases-loaded walk to even it



UA - 7

LSU - 7

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GE1V7O1F5f — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

22 brings Tommy home on the sac-fly to take the lead



UA - 7

LSU - 8

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/KK11SYNROf — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Mid 6 | The Crimson Tide plate one. Blake Money enters the game and tallies one K



UA - 8

LSU - 9

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/DHVFqRukG3 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Big Al brings us to 10@Milazzo__7 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/27X4siE5Ig — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

