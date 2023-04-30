Facebook
No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team topped Alabama in a back-and-forth Game 3 on Sunday, April 30, to sweep the series.

The Tigers (35-8, 15-5 SEC) came out on top, 13-11, over the Crimson Tide (30-15, 9-12 SEC). GAME STATS

Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jared Jones was 1-for-3 and also had three RBI.

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win in closing. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.

