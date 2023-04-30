Facebook
Fertilizer facility to undergo turnaround; nearby residents may hear noise

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish officials are warning the public about the potential to hear noise from the PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer facility in Geismar.

Officials said the facility will undergo a turnaround that will last from Monday, May 1, through Thursday, June 15. The work will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The work is a planned activity that must be completed every four years for safety and regular maintenance.

Businesses within a two-mile radius may hear intermittent moderate noise throughout the day.

Parish officials said that during the work, a St. Gabriel police officer will be stationed at the intersections of Highway 30 and Highway 3115, River Road and Highway 3115, and Highway 74 and Highway 3115. The officer will help ease traffic flow to and from the site.

