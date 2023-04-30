Facebook
Baton Rouge hosts it’s first Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair

Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair
Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At a time when the support for legalization is at its highest in Louisiana, the folks at today’s festival hoped to push their movement even further.

While the sun was out at the downtown plaza this afternoon these folks wanted to share with the public what it’s like to live the high life.

“Today we’re celebrating love for cannabis as well as cannabis education. Spreading the good word, explaining the benefits of cannabis, and just rally together as the industry and community,” said Brutus Rayburn with Str8w8 cannabis.

The city’s first-ever cannabis street fair is meant to educate people on the science, policies, and criminal justice aspects of the plant.

“I traveled an hour and 30 minutes from New Orleans to Baton Rouge to display my business. I’ve been having my business for about 3 years. I started it during the pandemic when my soap business kinda took a downfall,” said Businesswoman, Demi Robinette.

With the intent to attract both marijuana enthusiasts and those who might just be a little curious.

“Not just people who are sort of curious but people who don’t know anything about it. To encourage our lawmakers to see the beauty in the hemp industry and how profitable it can be for its citizens,” Cara Long with Indigo Hemp Co. explained.

Folks could learn just about everything there is to know about the culture. From how to get your medical card, how to grow your own plants, and what kind of jobs and careers the industry provides.

“Lack of education, there’s a lot of that, a lot of misinformation as well. So, teaching people about these products and how they interact with your body and how they are a benefit to society is a big part of what I do at the company,” Brutus Rayburn added.

There are a couple of bills at the capitol this session focused on marijuana. The most recent to come up was one to make it recreational, but that proposal was rejected by lawmakers earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

