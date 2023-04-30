After dreary Saturday, sunny Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll close out the month of April with just under eight inches of rain at BTR airport in Baton Rouge, which is higher than the average by about three inches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 30 (wafb)

Today looks to be a much better weather day, but it may be breezy at times, and there is a Wind Advisory for the southern parishes this morning.

Today will be a sunny and beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight will be clear, dry, and cool with overnight lows in the mid 50s. In the extended forecast, we have five days of dry and warm weather, five days of possible wet weather, and five (Cinco) de Mayo!

