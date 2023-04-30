Facebook
1-year-old missing; taken by mother facing protective order violation, Tangipahoa sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A father has reported his 1-year-old son missing after he was taken by his mother, who authorities say is violating a protective order, according to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Owens took the child during a scheduled supervised visit and has not returned the child to the father’s custody in several days, Travis said.

After repeatedly attempting to have Owens return the child back to his custody, Bradley Livers, Sr. contacted the sheriff’s office for help, Travis said.

Authorities believe that Owens may have taken the child to Baton Rouge, but their exact location is unknown.

Travis said that the child is about 32 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair with a low fade with curls on top. Owens is 5′7, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Owens faces possible charges of violating a protective order and interference with the custody of a child.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

