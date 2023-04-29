Facebook
Voters head to polls for April 29 election

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Apr. 29, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters are headed to the polls on Saturday, April 29, to cast their ballots.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

In St. Gabriel, residents will vote in the runoff races to choose a new mayor and police chief. The candidates for mayor are Kyle Grace and Lionel Johnson Jr., while the candidates for police chief are Kevin Ambeau and Anthony Davis.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, residents will vote in the 19th Judicial District Court, Es 3 Div. F judge’s race. Jordan Faircloth and Louise Hines Myers are the two candidates in the race.

Voters will need to bring a valid ID with them to the polls. Officials said a valid ID includes a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature, or a digital license via the LA Wallet app.

After the polls close, voters can see real-time election results through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office website.

