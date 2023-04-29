Showers and storms likely today
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have outdoor Saturday plans, you may need to move them indoors as a decent chance of rain is expected today. It won’t be an all-day washout, but tomorrow is definitely the better day of the two.
Today will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day.
A few t-storms are also possible in the afternoon, with a level one severe threat to the east of Baton Rouge.
The severe threats will be all three modes except a zero tornado threat.
Rain amounts will be manageable, in fact, probably on the light side. Sunday through midweek look nice and dry with a gradual warming trend by week’s end.
