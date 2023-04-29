Facebook
No. 13 LSU suffers shutout loss to No. 16 Alabama

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU softball team dropped the first game of its weekend series against No. 16 Alabama on Friday, April 28.

The Tigers (37-12, 10-9 SEC) fell 4-0 to the Crimson Tide (35-15, 11-8 SEC).

Information provided by LSU Sports:

“It’s a tough place to play,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We faced one of the best pitchers in the country. I thought we had some moments where we battled and at the end of the day we gave them too many opportunities. We’re going to have to find an answer in the next couple of days.”

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (13-6) threw 6.0 innings and finished with two strikeouts and gave up four runs on seven hits Friday night. Berzon now ranks No. 7 for the most strikeouts in a season by a freshman with 108 strikeouts.

Junior outfielder Ciara Briggs registered her 17th multi-hit game this season with two hits to lead the Tigers. Junior infielders Danieca Coffey and Taylor Pleasants, along with sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had the other three base knocks for LSU.

