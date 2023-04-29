No. 1 LSU tops Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team stifled a late rally by Alabama on Friday, April 28, to take the first game of a weekend series.

The Tigers (33-8, 13-5 SEC) came away with an 8-6 victory over the Crimson Tide (30-13, 9-10 SEC).

Paul Skenes (8-1) earned the win. He allowed just one run on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Dylan Crews was 2-for-4 with four RBI.

“Alabama had a really good lineup with a lot of veteran players, and Paul dictated the tempo of the game tonight,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I thought he had everything working; just another spectacular performance by him.”

LSU reliever Bryce Collins earned the save by striking out Alabama third baseman Colby Shelton with runners at second and third to end the game.

“We have a lot of confidence in Bryce, and he’s been outstanding here in the last month,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be in those spots again, so we’re going to hope to see more of what we saw tonight from him.”

Alabama starter Hagan Banks (1-1) was charged with the loss, after firing 3.0 innings and allowing four runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

LSU opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo shot from third baseman Tommy White – his 14th dinger of the season.

Crews, who recently moved into the LSU all-time Top 10 list for home runs, launched a three-run dinger – his 12th homer of the season – in the third inning to increase the Tigers’ lead to 4-0. The frame featured a single from catcher Alex Milazzo and a two-out walk by left fielder Tre’ Morgan before Crews hit one over the wall.

“Dylan’s homer is going to catch all the attention, as it should,” said Johnson. “Those mature at-bats by Alex and by Tre’ to get us to that point were a really big deal in the game tonight.”

