Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO investigating after 2 juvenile brothers drown in neighborhood pond, officials say

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning involving two brothers on Saturday, April 29.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched around 12:30 p.m., to a home on Deer Lakes Trail.

Sheriff Jason Ard said two brothers, ages 6 and 9, drowned in an ‘apparent’ drowning. He added the brothers were seen walking near the neighborhood pond, but it’s still unclear how they ended up in the water.

Police have not released their identities.

Sheriff Ard asks you to please keep the family in your prayers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Police Lights
1 person in critical condition following shooting, officials say
Livingston Parish drug seizure
LPSO: Authorities seize drugs; 1 person arrested
Parents in Denham Springs are outraged after they say a woman waving a gun, reportedly at a...
Deputies investigate video of gun-waving woman