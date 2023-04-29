Facebook
LPSO: Authorities seize drugs; 1 person arrested

Livingston Parish drug seizure
Livingston Parish drug seizure(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities seized drugs and arrested one person following an investigation that lasted several months, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Antoine “Rico” Gutter, 44, was arrested on various charges.

According to LPSO, the investigation led authorities to Gutter and two homes on Juniper Street in Denham Springs.

Search warrants were secured and executed at the two homes on Juniper Street, authorities said. They added that the below items were seized:

  • Methamphetamine
  • Cocaine
  • Fentanyl
  • Suboxone
  • Hydrocodone
  • Codeine
  • Marijuana
  • Synthetic Marijuana
  • THC edibles
  • Two handguns
  • Packaging material and digital weighing scales
  • $816

Authorities said more arrests are possible.

