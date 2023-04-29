LPSO: Authorities seize drugs; 1 person arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities seized drugs and arrested one person following an investigation that lasted several months, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Antoine “Rico” Gutter, 44, was arrested on various charges.

According to LPSO, the investigation led authorities to Gutter and two homes on Juniper Street in Denham Springs.

Search warrants were secured and executed at the two homes on Juniper Street, authorities said. They added that the below items were seized:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Suboxone

Hydrocodone

Codeine

Marijuana

Synthetic Marijuana

THC edibles

Two handguns

Packaging material and digital weighing scales

$816

Authorities said more arrests are possible.

