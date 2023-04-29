Facebook
Emergency crews respond after victim found with gunshot wound, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a person found with a gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, April 29, officials said.

According to officials, the shooting victim was found on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street in Baton Rouge.

WAFB has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

