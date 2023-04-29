2023 NFL DRAFT: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears selected by Titans in 3rd round (No. 81 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Tulane running back and former Ponchatoula star Tyjae Spears has been selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round (No. 81 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Spears is a versatile back in both the ground game and through the air.

Had over 2,000 yards rushing in his four-year career with the Green Wave and had over 500 yards receiving.

During the 2022 season, he was a key part in helping Tulane win the American Athletic Conference Championship game against Central Florida in which he rushed for 203 yards and touchdown.

Helped the Green Wave reach the Cotton Bowl where they beat a top-ten-ranked team in USC.

Against the Trojans Spears had over 200 yards rushing on 17 carries and four touchdowns.

