2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry in 6th round (No. 195 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry in the sixth round (No. 195 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Perry played in nine games off the bench as a redshirt freshman (4-62-15.5, one TD) and in seven games as a reserve in 2020 (15-211-14.1, one TD) before breaking out as a junior. He led the Demon Deacons with 1,293 receiving yards (71 receptions, 18.2 per) and 15 scores in 14 starts, garnering first-team All-ACC accolades. Perry was a first-teamer again in 2022, pacing his squad with 81 receptions for 1,096 yards (13.5 per) and tying for seventh in the FBS with 11 scores in 13 games (12 starts).

Long wideout with quick feet and erratic hands who falls neatly into the category of higher-ceiling, lower-floor prospect. Perry has been highly targeted and highly productive over the last two seasons. He’s crafty but physical in the early stages of the route and flashes the ability to become a more dangerous route runner with additional work. He has the tools to work all three levels of the field, but his drops and ordinary ball skills sap some of the excitement surrounding his massive wingspan.

