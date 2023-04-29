Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri in 4th round (103 overall)

Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football...
Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) pass blocks during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va.(Mike Caudill | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri in the fourth round (No. 103 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Saldiveri started 11 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman. The Monarchs did not play due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, but he came back to garner honorable mention All-Conference USA accolades as a 13-game starter at right tackle in 2021. Saldiveri started all 12 games in 2022 (one at right guard and 11 at right tackle) to earn second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Three-year starter with good overall size/length and the potential to play multiple spots along the offensive line. Saldiveri is naturally athletic and should fit best as a zone blocker or pulling guard who can get out into space and find work. Hand skill and placement are consistent issues on tape and could prevent him from neutralizing NFL opposition at a functional level. If he proves he can snap the ball and makes a move to center, that should improve his draft stock and give him a better chance as a pro.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft enters final day
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Anthony Bradford selected by Seahawks in 4th round (No. 108 overall)
SHCCA standout offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the...
2023 NFL DRAFT: St. Helena standout OL O’Cyrus Torrence selected by Bills in 2nd round
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Tulane RB Tyjae Spears selected by Titans in 3rd round (No. 81 overall)