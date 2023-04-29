2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri in 4th round (103 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri in the fourth round (No. 103 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Saldiveri started 11 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman. The Monarchs did not play due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, but he came back to garner honorable mention All-Conference USA accolades as a 13-game starter at right tackle in 2021. Saldiveri started all 12 games in 2022 (one at right guard and 11 at right tackle) to earn second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Three-year starter with good overall size/length and the potential to play multiple spots along the offensive line. Saldiveri is naturally athletic and should fit best as a zone blocker or pulling guard who can get out into space and find work. Hand skill and placement are consistent issues on tape and could prevent him from neutralizing NFL opposition at a functional level. If he proves he can snap the ball and makes a move to center, that should improve his draft stock and give him a better chance as a pro.

