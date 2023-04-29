2023 NFL DRAFT: Plaquemine WR Dontayvion Wicks selected by Packers in 5th round (No. 159 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Plaquemine wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who played college football at Virginia, was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (No. 159 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Wicks was a four-star recruit but did not receive a scholarship offer from an ACC school until a month before signing day. The second-team all-district receiver/quarterback from Plaquemine High School in Louisiana picked one of those offers, coming to Virginia for 2019 (3-61-20.3, one TD in 10 games). Wicks suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2020 preseason camp but bounced back to garner first-team All-ACC honors in 2021, ranking fifth in the FBS with 21.1 yards per catch and breaking former NFL receiver Herman Moore’s single-season school record with 1,203 receiving yards (57 receptions, nine scores in 12 games, 11 starts). Wicks started eight games in 2022 (30-430-14.3, two TDs), with an injury forcing him to miss two. Virginia’s final two games were canceled after a shooting that resulted in the death of three Cavalier players in November.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Wicks proved in 2021 that he has a set of skills to threaten defenses with big-play potential, but he’s coming off a disappointing 2022 season. Focus drops have been an issue for him over the last two seasons, but they seemed to impact his overall confidence in 2022. He lacks attention to detail as a route runner but it is worth noting that he finds ways to separate with instincts and pure athleticism. Wicks has talent to cultivate, but gaining the confidence of a GM, head coach or quarterback must start with catching the football more consistently.

