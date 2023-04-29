Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jay Ward selected by Vikings in 4th round (No. 134 overall)

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Jay Ward has been selected by Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ward is the latest member of “DBU” to be drafted. He is a versatile defensive back that has played corner, safety, and nickel back during his time with the Tigers.

He played in 46 games with 23 career starts. He had 164 total tackles (109 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended, and six interceptions.

The Moultire, Ga. native was invited to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl after totaling 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, five passes defended, and an interception during the 2022 season.

He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after tying a career-high in tackles with 11 in LSU’s win over Mississippi State. He also added 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft enters final day
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy selected by Vikings in 5th round (No. 141 overall)
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passes downfield against Nevada during the first half of...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Fresno St. QB Jake Haener in 4th round (No. 127 overall)
LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford (75)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Anthony Bradford selected by Seahawks in 4th round (No. 108 overall)