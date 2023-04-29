2023 NFL DRAFT: Kentwood WR Trey Palmer selected by Bucs in 6th round (No. 191 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Kentwood wide receiver Trey Palmer, who played college football at LSU and Nebraska, was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Palmer was with the Tigers for three seasons. He then spent one season with the Cornhuskers. He saw action as a wide receiver and returner at both schools.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Palmer was a five-star prospect who signed with LSU after leading Kentwood High School to a state title his senior season. He also won the 100-meter dash at the state track meet his senior year in addition to winning four 200-meter state titles. He played in nine games off the bench as a true freshman (1-6-6.0 receiving; 1-11-11.0 kick returns; 3-65-21.7, one TD punt returns) and in eight games the following year (10-108-10.8 receiving; 7-241-34.4, one TD kick returns; 2-8-4.0 punt returns). Palmer started five games his junior campaign (30-344-11.5, three TDs receiving; 7-142-20.3 kick returns; 18-115-6.4 punt returns in 11 games). He transferred to Nebraska after the season. He excelled with the Huskers, earning third-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades by setting a single-season school record with 1,043 receiving yards (71 receptions, 14.7 per) and scoring nine times while contributing as a rusher (5-75-15.0) and returner (3-62-20.7 kickoffs, 4-36-9.0 punts), starting 11 of 12 appearances.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Former five-star recruit who made a name for himself at Nebraska after leaving LSU. Palmer’s route running is raw, but coachable. He’s an athletic mover with good leaping ability and a quiet engine that can unleash a big second gear to chase the deep throw. Getting Palmer to play to his top speed and with a consistent competitiveness will be the challenge, as his ball skills are below average.

