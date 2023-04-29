Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 NFL DRAFT: Kentwood WR Trey Palmer selected by Bucs in 6th round (No. 191 overall)

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3)
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (3)(Nebraska Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Kentwood wide receiver Trey Palmer, who played college football at LSU and Nebraska, was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Palmer was with the Tigers for three seasons. He then spent one season with the Cornhuskers. He saw action as a wide receiver and returner at both schools.

Player bio by Chad Reuter with NFL.com:

Palmer was a five-star prospect who signed with LSU after leading Kentwood High School to a state title his senior season. He also won the 100-meter dash at the state track meet his senior year in addition to winning four 200-meter state titles. He played in nine games off the bench as a true freshman (1-6-6.0 receiving; 1-11-11.0 kick returns; 3-65-21.7, one TD punt returns) and in eight games the following year (10-108-10.8 receiving; 7-241-34.4, one TD kick returns; 2-8-4.0 punt returns). Palmer started five games his junior campaign (30-344-11.5, three TDs receiving; 7-142-20.3 kick returns; 18-115-6.4 punt returns in 11 games). He transferred to Nebraska after the season. He excelled with the Huskers, earning third-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades by setting a single-season school record with 1,043 receiving yards (71 receptions, 14.7 per) and scoring nine times while contributing as a rusher (5-75-15.0) and returner (3-62-20.7 kickoffs, 4-36-9.0 punts), starting 11 of 12 appearances.

Analysis by Lance Zierlein with NFL.com:

Former five-star recruit who made a name for himself at Nebraska after leaving LSU. Palmer’s route running is raw, but coachable. He’s an athletic mover with good leaping ability and a quiet engine that can unleash a big second gear to chase the deep throw. Getting Palmer to play to his top speed and with a consistent competitiveness will be the challenge, as his ball skills are below average.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
TV Giveaway
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits

Latest News

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse selected by Jets in 6th round (No. 204 overall)
2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft enters final day
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry looks back for defenders as he runs to the end zone on a...
2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry in 6th round (No. 195 overall)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
2023 NFL Draft: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte selected by Patriots in 6th round (No. 187 overall)