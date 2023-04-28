Facebook
Deputies search for missing teen described as ‘runaway’

Ann Pierson, also known as "Nae"
Ann Pierson, also known as "Nae"
By Rian Chatman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Thursday, April 27.

According to police, Ann Renee Pierson, aka “Nae,” 15, was last seen at her home on Fischers Lane in Ponchatoula around 5 p.m.

Pierson was wearing a blue-ish gray t-shirt with “money talks” on the front with black biker shorts and white tennis shoes, officials said.

Ann Pierson, also known as "Nae"
Ann Pierson, also known as "Nae"

She is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair with blonde streaks. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right thigh and a money bag tattoo on her neck, police added.

According to family members, Pierson often hangs out in the Deer Lakes Mobile Home Park on LA 442 in Tickfaw, or on North Scanlan Street in Hammond.

If anyone has information call Detective Shawanda Robinson at 985-902-2046 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

