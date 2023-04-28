SMART LIVING: Are you digitally disabled?

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - While a lot of people consider themselves aware of online dangers, experts said many of those people are digitally disabled.

What does it really mean to be digitally disabled?

A survey of more than two thousand people, mostly millennials, found that 64% always considered their information to be safe when online. Meanwhile, 55% of people said they would open a link in an email from a stranger, and 55% said if they were hacked, they wouldn’t know what to do.

The best way to protect yourself is to always keep your web browser updated. Common web browsers include Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Experts said people should also avoid sharing too many personal details on social media. Even seemingly harmless details, like the name of your pet, could reveal clues about your password.

Never open links from emails without taking a close look. If you click one, you could be downloading malware, viruses, and more. If you get an email asking you to participate in a survey or a pitch for a money-making opportunity, never click on it.

Lastly, skip the online quizzes that pop up on Facebook and other social media sites. They can collect and sell your data.

Be cautious when filling out healthcare info online as well. Providers now ask for you to fill out forms in advance. Be wary about putting down your social security number or mother’s maiden name. Instead, give it to providers in person when you arrive for the appointment.

