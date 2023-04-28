Facebook
Saturday is election day in La.

Absentee ballots due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 29 to cast their votes.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters are focusing on the 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3 Div. F judge’s race.

In St. Gabriel, a new police chief will be decided on as well as a new mayor.

Click here to view a sample ballot

Here are a few reminders ahead of election day:

  • The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

