Saturday is election day in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 29 to cast their votes.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters are focusing on the 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3 Div. F judge’s race.

In St. Gabriel, a new police chief will be decided on as well as a new mayor.

Here are a few reminders ahead of election day:

April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot isby 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.