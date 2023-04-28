Recall Roundup: Travel steam irons, trucks, monkey toy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are new safety alerts for hazards with travel steam irons, a line of pickup trucks, and a particular children’s toy.
The following recalls were reported:
- Vornado recalls Steamfast and Brookstone travel steam irons due to fire, burn, and shock hazards
- General Motors recalls 40,000 Silverado trucks over fire risk
- Diamond Visions recalls plush monkey toys due to choking hazard
