Police looking for missing woman who recently moved to Hammond from Texas

Ketiamada Warren, 29, was last seen on March 27 around 7:30 p.m. on South Range Road.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are looking for a missing woman who recently moved to Hammond from the Austin, Texas area.

Ketiamada Warren, 29, was last seen on March 27 around 7:30 p.m. on South Range Road.

Police say that Warren is 4′11 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-554-5245.

