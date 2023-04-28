Pair wanted after police chase leads to crash; 1 arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people after a police chase led to a car crash early Friday morning.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed one person was arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The crash happened after 6 a.m. near the corner of Government Street and Jefferson Highway.
Police responded to a call about vehicle burglaries taking place in the area.
Authorities report officers got behind the car the burglars were driving. They reportedly drove off, which led to a chase.
The burglars ended up crashing into a pole. Two of them ran away, according to BRPD. Police are searching for the pair involved in the Government Street/Waverly area.
People are asked to take precautions if they see someone suspicious in the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.