Pair wanted after police chase leads to crash; 1 arrested

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of an accident early Friday, April 28.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of an accident early Friday, April 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people after a police chase led to a car crash early Friday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed one person was arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. near the corner of Government Street and Jefferson Highway.

Police responded to a call about vehicle burglaries taking place in the area.

Authorities report officers got behind the car the burglars were driving. They reportedly drove off, which led to a chase.

The burglars ended up crashing into a pole. Two of them ran away, according to BRPD. Police are searching for the pair involved in the Government Street/Waverly area.

People are asked to take precautions if they see someone suspicious in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

