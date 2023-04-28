Outstanding educator nominations sought for community awards, prize money

The following is a news release from the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students is proud to collaborate with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge for the second consecutive year to honor outstanding educators. This joint initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Baton Rouge educators of the past, present, and future who have significantly impacted their students’ lives and the community. As a part of the Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations, the organizations are launching a recognition campaign and inviting the community to participate.

“We want to honor excellent teachers and thank them for their work,” said Adonica Pelichet Duggan, CEO of the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students. “Great educators are critical to the success of our students, and especially today they deserve all of the recognition for their role in supporting the development of young people and our community.”

The Alliance and ExxonMobil are seeking nominations to award three exceptional teachers who have gone above and beyond in their approach to teaching. Eligible nominees may be currently in the classroom or retired. These teachers may have formed strong student connections, demonstrated innovative methods of instruction, or made significant contributions to their school community.

“So many ExxonMobil employees owe their successful careers to teachers who inspired and engaged them. This collaboration allows us to say thank you,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile. “Teachers are vital to the success of our community, our future workforce, and we are honored to collaborate with the Baton Rouge Alliance for a second year.”

Nominate your favorite teacher for a chance to win $2,000! To participate, simply fill out the nomination form available on the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students website and share your story of how the nominated teacher has made a positive impact. The deadline for nominations is May 12, 2023 Noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.