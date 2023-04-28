Facebook
Man and woman arrested for alleged roles in Hammond homicide, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two people have been arrested for the death of a 26-year-old Hammond man who was discovered two weeks ago at the intersection of Wardline and Durbin Road, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis says that Jervarion “Jay” Smith, 25, and Lagaria “Breezy” Bryant, 20, of Amite, were arrested Thursday (April 27) for their alleged roles in the murder of Romero “Sparky” Watkins Jr following an investigation.

Romero "Sparky" Watkins Jr.
Romero "Sparky" Watkins Jr.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Smith was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Bryant was booked for a count of obstruction of justice as well.

Travis credited information through tips sent by the public as instrumental in making the arrests.

In the early morning hours of April 15, Travis says the sheriff’s office received reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Watkins dead in the driver’s side of his vehicle.

