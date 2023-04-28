LPSO investigating video of gun-waving woman
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Denham Springs are outraged after they say a woman waving a gun, reportedly at a school bus, was released from jail.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the case. Cell phone video sent to WAFB shows the woman holding a gun in South Point Subdivision in Denham Springs. One witness says the woman was threatening students on a nearby school bus. In the video, you can also hear someone calling 911 to report the incident.
