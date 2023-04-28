Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO investigating video of gun-waving woman

Video appears to show woman waving gun reportedly at school bus
Video appears to show woman waving gun reportedly at school bus(CREDIT: Megan Gaylord)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Denham Springs are outraged after they say a woman waving a gun, reportedly at a school bus, was released from jail.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the case. Cell phone video sent to WAFB shows the woman holding a gun in South Point Subdivision in Denham Springs. One witness says the woman was threatening students on a nearby school bus. In the video, you can also hear someone calling 911 to report the incident.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS*

A woman is caught on camera waving a gun at students in Livingston Parish.

WAFB has a crew in Denham Springs gathering more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Brittany Banks.
Police searching for mom accused of attacking bus driver alongside daughter, other person 
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

Nominate an Outstanding Baton Rouge Teacher
Outstanding educator nominations sought for community awards, prize money
Baker police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sherron Avenue and Groom Road.
Police seeking assistance from the public after man shot, killed in Baker
A woman is caught on camera waving a gun at students in Livingston Parish.
Woman recorded waving gun at students
Julio Sanchez Maldonado
Pre-teen who went missing after school found at home of 23-year-old ‘boyfriend,’ officials say