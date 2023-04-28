Job fair set for Saturday in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a job fair happening this weekend in Baton Rouge.

Employ BR is teaming up with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and East Baton Rouge District 5 Metro Councilmember Darryl Hurst to host the 2 E’s Change Lives, Education and Employment Fair.

It’s happening Saturday, April 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glen Oaks Park Elementary School. The school’s address is 5656 Lanier Drive.

Organizers report several local employers looking for candidates for job vacancies.

Job seekers who attend the expo will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and apply for currently available positions directly from representatives’ employers all around the parish.

