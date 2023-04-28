Greenwell Springs Youth Riders Rodeo

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Decked out in red and white chaps and a broad-brimmed white hat, Cailin Stein looks like she stepped out of an old Roy Rogers movie.

With a one, two, three, she bounds from the ground to the back of her trusty steed. The Central High junior has been riding for seven years.

Today’s mount wasn’t as graceful as most, but today, she’s not about grace. She’s more about precision.

“It takes a lot more brains than people think,” said Cailin before heading off to the arena. “Someone would think, ‘Oh, they’re riding a horse. They’re not doing anything.’ It takes a lot more than that. It takes skill and determination, and you have to be bold and brave.”

Cailin is one of the captains for the Greenwell Springs Youth Riders, a precision riding horse drill team.

The team has been around since the mid-1950s. Back then, it was part of the Boy Scouts. Today, cowboys and cowgirls ages 8 to 18 meet once a week in Shady Park to practice riding.

Ken Raye is the group’s drill master. He shouts instructions through a megaphone as the kids and their horses gallop through figure-eights and criss-cross drills.

“We take youngsters and raise them up to ride,” said Raye. “We promote horsemanship. It just brings a kid out of their shell - teaches them to ride.”

GSYR performs at horse shows and rodeos from the Florida panhandle to the Sabine River.

They’re practicing for something a little closer to home. They’ll host their own rodeo May 5-6 at Shady Park in Central. Tickets are available at the gate.

