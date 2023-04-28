Facebook
Construction sector seeing boom in jobs

Construction
Construction(WILX)
By Alece Courville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s construction industry has added a record number of jobs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, companies paused projects, blaming the uncertainty about the economy, but now, it looks like some of those projects are moving in the right direction.

“We’re looking at the beginning of a boom,” said Andre Kelly with Louisiana Associated General Contractors. “Every agency is going to be putting out projects.”

He added his phone has been ringing off the hook from people with new projects.

“Investment in all projects from roads to bridges to safety advancements on college campuses. Just so many different sectors across the board,” continued Kelly.

Andrew Fitzgerald studies business intelligence for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Its data shows construction has rebounded and added nearly 4,000 jobs each year.

Total wages in construction nearly doubled in the industry from 2021 to 2022. Fitzgerald said the biggest hurdle now looks to be who is going to fill those jobs.

“Three percent unemployment rate - only 13,000 people don’t have jobs yet,” explained Fitzgerald. “We don’t have hands on deck.”

As for some of the challenges seen during the pandemic, we’re told the supply chain issues have been resolved, which is good for you. It means prices of those materials are back to normal.

