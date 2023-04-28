Facebook
Companion Animal Alliance hosting Kitten Shower April 29

Needed supplies are formula, baby blankets and bottles.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance needs your help collecting supplies for their Kitten Shower Supply Drive.

It’s happening Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2550 Gourrier Ave. in Baton Rouge.

Emily Lemoine with CAA said between March 1 through March 31 of 2022 they had 88 kittens. The number was at 100 during the same timeframe this year.

The items currently needed to make Kitten Season a success are listed on their “Kitten & Puppy Wishlist” which is linked here.

It’s happening Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Needed supplies are formula, baby blankets and bottles, and other items to make their kitten season successful.

If you have any questions about which items are needed, please feel free to reach out to adopt@caabr.org.

