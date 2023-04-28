Facebook
A beauty today, scattered rains return on Saturday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy a beautiful day in the wake of the cold front that delivered showers and t-storms on Thursday. A few clouds early will quickly give way to mainly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
Weather looks just about perfect for tonight’s Live After 5 concert in downtown Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
Saturday Rains

Saturday should start out mainly dry, but scattered showers and t-storms are expected to develop from the afternoon into the early evening as an upper-air disturbance makes its way across the Deep South.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
The severe weather threat looks to be limited, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas a little east of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
Rain amounts also look as though they will be modest, with the Weather Prediction Center outlook suggesting that most of our area will average less than 0.50″ of rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
Nice Weather Returns Sunday

A few showers may linger into the predawn hours of Sunday, but any outdoor plans during the daylight hours should be fine. Skies will once again become sunny, with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Great weather continues for a good portion of the first week of May, with the new month getting underway on Monday. Mainly dry conditions are expected through at least Thursday, with temperatures gradually warming up. Only a slight chance of showers is expected for Cinco de Mayo, with somewhat better chances into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 28
