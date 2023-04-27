Turkey Hash in Puff Pastry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for ways to use leftover turkeys following a successful hunt? This is it! It’s a quick, easy and hearty dish that will utilize roasted turkey from your celebration meal. Of course, turkey meat can also be found at any time from your supermarket deli. Feel free to substitute chicken or any other fowl in place of turkey.

Ingredients:

3 cups diced, cooked turkey meat

1 (6-count) package Pepperidge Farm® puff pastry shells

¾ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup flour

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced green bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 cups diced ham

2 quarts hot chicken stock

2 tbsps chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped thyme

2 cups diced potatoes

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Bake pastry shells according to package instructions and set aside. In a cast iron pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly. Blend in meats and mix well. Add hot stock, one ladle at a time, to reach a stew-like consistency. Stir in basil and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Add potatoes, carrots, green onions, and parsley. Return to simmer and season with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Cook until potatoes are tender. Add more stock if necessary to retain a stew-like consistency. To serve, ladle equal portions of turkey hash over each puff pastry. Serve immediately.

