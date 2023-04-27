Facebook
Senior Skip Day 2.0 for folks 60 and up relocating to Mini Dome

It’s happening on Southern University’s campus at the Mini Dome from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seniors, it’s time to grab your friends because on Thursday, April 27, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is hosting its “Senior Skip Day 2.0.”

There will be live music performances and a healthcare expo featuring vaccinations, and health screenings.

EBRCOA has delivered hundreds of thousands of meals to seniors in the Capital Region and they’re continuing to promote health today.

Several healthcare vendors will be there to educate the seniors on a variety of medical topics.

You don’t need to register for this event.

