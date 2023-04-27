Retired officer leading concealed carry training to better protect Baton Rouge residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s been a lot of talk this week about the rights to protect your home after Baton Rouge Police say someone was shot and killed trying to break into a home, but a retired officer is leading an effort to make sure gun owners get the right training.

Kevin Cyrus is an instructor for Legitimate Protection Firearms Training, LLC.

Louisiana law requires gun owners with a concealed carry permit to take a class and go through a certain amount of training.

Cyrus goes to people’s homes or their businesses to renew their permits and conducts a course to teach about ownership, the legalities involved, and how to properly handle a gun.

“I tell my students to don’t get into situations that are too much for them. I’d rather you be an alive witness, than a dead hero,” Cyrus said. “Owning a firearm is a right, but it come with great responsibility.”

In any scenario, every second matters, but proper training is what Cyrus says can save someone’s life.

Cyrus said, “Most people hear something, and they run out to see. Lo and behold, you’re back there, kids back there, perpetrators behind them, how do you protect your family in that scenario?”

Kalvin Price and his wife are both gun owners. He says his training is as equally important as hers.

“For me, it’s protection when I’m not around. She’s mostly with the children picking them up or in the stores. So, her having a sense of protection and security, and protecting the little ones when she’s away from me is important,” Price said.

Cyrus says pulling the trigger should be a last resort, and he urges people to become more self-aware and responsible before pulling a trigger.

”The most valuable things are in your home. Your loved ones, your wife, your children, your family. That’s more valuable than any piece of property that you will leave your residence to try and deal with,” Cyrus said.

