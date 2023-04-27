Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reggie’s bar alcohol license revoked

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Reggie’s, a popular bar in LSU’s Tigerland, had his license to sell alcohol revoked Thursday morning.

The owner, Darin Adams, was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and agreed to never manage an alcohol establishment again.

The action came after a meeting of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control board.

The bar’s liquor license was suspended following the January 2023 death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Brooks was allegedly raped after leaving that establishment. She was then hit by a car and later died at a hospital.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED STORIES
37 arrested in undercover sting at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland
Reggie's to implement security changes following 45-day suspension and $8k fine
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say
ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Baker Walmart shooting
Two arrested after shots fired inside Baker Walmart, officials say

Latest News

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Kids can ‘earn and learn’ at Knock Knock Children’s Museum this weekend
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, April 27
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, April 27