Police arrest man accused of shooting younger sisters, killing 1, during argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly killed one family member and critically injured another in a shooting.

Police arrested Gerald McDowell, 29, on Thursday, April 27, in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Kevineisha McDowell. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, police said.

#UPDATE @BRPD taking 29yo Gerald McDowell to EBR Parish Prison. He is accused of killing 18yo Kevineisha McDowell and shooting a second person. He's being charged with 1st deg murder, att 1st deg murder, & illegal use of a weapon. He said nothing to our camera. @WAFB https://t.co/fJf1J7Drqz pic.twitter.com/OKeasFgQpP — Robert Hollins (@senatorhollins) April 27, 2023

According to officials and family members, the suspect shot his two sisters, killing one of them and critically injuring the other, during a family argument on Geronimo Street Sunday night, April 23.

Days prior, their other brother, 19-year-old Kevin Dunn, had died after being shot on Dayton Street, according to family members.

Gerald McDowell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This is a developing story. Check back with more details.

