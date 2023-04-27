Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest man accused of shooting younger sisters, killing 1, during argument

Gerald McDowell
Gerald McDowell(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly killed one family member and critically injured another in a shooting.

Police arrested Gerald McDowell, 29, on Thursday, April 27, in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Kevineisha McDowell. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, police said.

According to officials and family members, the suspect shot his two sisters, killing one of them and critically injuring the other, during a family argument on Geronimo Street Sunday night, April 23.

RELATED: Deadly Geronimo St. shooting stemmed from family argument, police say

Days prior, their other brother, 19-year-old Kevin Dunn, had died after being shot on Dayton Street, according to family members.

Gerald McDowell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This is a developing story. Check back with more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

Tauron Tate
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for stalking
Scene of crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central that sent at least one person to the...
2 vehicles upside down after crash; Central road shut down, officials say
Shawn Matthews
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for attacking woman with sharp object
Nate Diaz, right, celebrates after defeating Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the...
Nate Diaz surrenders after brawl; lawyer says he acted in self-defense