Need a job? La. Dept. of Revenue is hiring.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a job in Louisiana, the Department of Revenue is hiring.
There will be a hiring fair at the state tax agency’s headquarters Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 617 North Third Street in Baton Rouge.
According to the department, it is recruiting applicants for 3 positions:
- Revenue Tax Auditor
- Revenue Tax Officer
- Revenue Tax Specialist
Applicants with academic or professional backgrounds in accounting are encouraged to apply for the auditor and specialist positions. For the tax officer position, a bachelor’s degree in any field is the minimum qualification.
Depending on qualifications, offers of employment may be made on-site during the hiring fair. Position details and links to the online application are available here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.