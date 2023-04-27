Need a job? La. Dept. of Revenue is hiring.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a job in Louisiana, the Department of Revenue is hiring.

There will be a hiring fair at the state tax agency’s headquarters Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 617 North Third Street in Baton Rouge.

According to the department, it is recruiting applicants for 3 positions:

Revenue Tax Auditor

Revenue Tax Officer

Revenue Tax Specialist

Applicants with academic or professional backgrounds in accounting are encouraged to apply for the auditor and specialist positions. For the tax officer position, a bachelor’s degree in any field is the minimum qualification.

Depending on qualifications, offers of employment may be made on-site during the hiring fair. Position details and links to the online application are available here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.