Morning storms give way to a quieter afternoon

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread showers and t-storms will impact the area through the morning hours, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, followed by hail, and isolated tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, although widespread flooding issues are not expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
Most of the rain should begin to exit to our east near or shortly after lunchtime, leaving us with a much quieter afternoon. Highs will actually rebound into the low 80s with some returning sunshine. A slight chance of showers can’t be ruled out this evening and tonight as we await the arrival of a weak cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
Mixed Bag for the Weekend

Much nicer weather settles in on Friday as a cold front sinks into the northern Gulf of Mexico. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs topping out in the mid 80s. It looks just about perfect for Live After 5 in downtown Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
Unfortunately, the great weather doesn’t last long, with scattered showers and t-storms expected to return on Saturday. The combination of today’s front lifting back to the north as a warm front and another cold front moving in from the west will lead to at least scattered rains. The Storm Prediction Center has also posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather near and east of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
The good news is that we should salvage the second half of the weekend, with rains likely gone by daybreak on Sunday. Look for clearing skies and comfortable temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
