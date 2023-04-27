LSU earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 3 LSU women’s golf team learned on Wednesday, April 26, that it is the No. 1 seed in the Palm Beach Gardens Regional.

The regional will be held at PGA National from May 8 through 10. The top five teams from each of the six regional sites will advance to the NCAA Championship.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The teams advancing to the regional competition were announced in a program Wednesday on The Golf Channel. Joining LSU, No. 3 in the Golfstat rankings, in seed order 2-12 (Golfstat rankings in parenthesis) are: Texas (10), Northwestern (15), UCF (19), Duke (28), Michigan State (36), California (39), Arkansas (45), Alabama (48), South Florida (57), Penn (100) and Quinnipiac (145).

In all, 72 teams advanced to the six regional sites where will be held on the same dates as well in Athens, Georgia; Pullman, Washington; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas and Westfield, Indiana.

Originally designed by Tom and George Fazio for major tournament play, The Champion courseat PGA National Resort was redesigned by Jack Nicklaus in 2014 and hosts The Honda Classiceach spring on the PGA Tour. It is most famously known for “The Bear Trap” which spans the 15th, 16th and 17th holes, all designed by Nicklaus himself.

LSU knew it would be advancing to the regional round as a No. 1 seed because of its performance ranking in both Golfstat and the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, but which of the six locations, proved to be a bit of a surprise.

“I usually don’t play the game of trying to figure out where we want to go,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion, whose team advances to the NCAA regionals for the fourth straight year. “But in this case, being the No. 3 team in the country, I figured we were going to San Antonio and I thought it was kind of cut and dried. So, I was shocked to see Palm Beach Gardens and PGA National, but I’m very excited. It’s a course that some of our ladies have played before. It’s a tough course and that’s what we wanted. There is similar weather, similar grass, so it’s a good spot for us.

“I think it’s a very comfortable spot for us and now we just have to perform,” he said. “No matter where you go, you still have to play well. Our girls are excited and looking forward to it.”

A total of 11 women’s golf teams from the Southeastern Conference advanced to NCAA play.

