Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 20, 2023.(Eric Gay | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The reigning National Championship LSU Tigers have landed one of the top players from last season via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith.

Last season, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game last season. In the NCAA Tournament, the 5′7 Van Lith was quite a force, scoring 26, 21, 21, and 27 points as the Cardinals reached The Elite 8, before losing 97-83 to Iowa.

During her time at Louisville, Van Lith started 101 games averaging 15.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assists per game. Van Lith shot 38% from behind the arc and 42% from the floor.

Mulkey will not only return veteran players like Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Kateri Poole and Last-Tear Poa, the Tigers are also adding the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by Mikayla Williams from Bossier.

The 5-foot-7 guard chose Louisville over Baylor when LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was still at Baylor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey speaks at Rotary Club
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey speaks at Baton Rouge Rotary Club on April 26, 2023.
Coach Mulkey delivers jokes, laughs at packed Rotary Club
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Senators Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU national championship
Southern head coach Kevin Johnson
New Southern men’s basketball coach speaks at Press Club of Baton Rouge