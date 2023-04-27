Kids can ‘earn and learn’ at Knock Knock Children’s Museum this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids can learn about financial literacy at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum this weekend.

On Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, families can participate in Earn and Learn Financial Literacy Weekend.

The museum says the event is a great way for children to learn about math and money through play. They can learn skills like earning, saving, sharing, and spending money through interactive activities, games, and programs.

On Sunday, admission to the museum will be free.

The event is sponsored by the Society of Louisiana CPAs.

On Sunday, admission to the museum will be free. (Knock Knock Children's Museum)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.